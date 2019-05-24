Buhari, Governors Confirm Adamu as IG

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The Police Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IG).

Consequently, Adamu who had been serving in acting capacity since January 15, this year, when his predecessor, Ibrahim Idris, bowed out of service, promised to restructure the Nigeria Police to foster efficiency and effectiveness.

At the meeting of the council whose membership comprises governors and Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mr. Musiliu Smith, Buhari pronounced Adamu as the substantive IG.

“The council has approved the recommendation of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police. We congratulate him,” Buhari said.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his Cross River State counterpart, Prof. Ben Ayade, said Adamu was unanimously confirmed because he had performed creditably well.

According to Fayemi, all members of the council attested to his sense of discipline and professionalism.

Fayemi said Adamu was the first police personnel in Africa to earn an international status as a Director of Interpol, Germany.

Ayade also narrated how he called Adamu when his state was having security challenges, and he promptly intervened to restore order.

He said his response underscored his sense of responsibility and accessibility, which an IG should exhibit.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents on his confirmation, the IG said he briefed the council on security situation in the country and the efforts the police were making to control the situation.

According to him, what followed was his confirmation as IG.

“I was ushered in and I briefed the council on the security situation in the country and the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the security challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the IG,” he said.

Adamu described his confirmation by the Police Council as a challenge to further deploy energy and commitment to combat the security situation in the country.

According to him, his confirmation is a call to strategise and re-strategise on how to address banditry in the North-west and rid the country of prevalent criminal activities.

He also said his confirmation placed on his shoulders the responsibility of re-organising the Nigeria Police and putting the right police officers in appropriate places.

“What it means for us is that we have been given a huge task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the country crime-free, which means that we have re-doubled our efforts.

“Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it, and re-strategise day in, day out to make sure that insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum.

“We have to look at our strategy and re-strategise and also look at our personnel to re-organise the way our system is structured, identify the right personnel in the right places to have them do the job.

“So, it requires re-strategising for us to be able to dig deep into what is happening in the North-west so as to deal with the situation squarely,” Adamu added.