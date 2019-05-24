APM Terminals Nigeria Gets New Managing Director

Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed has been appointed as the new Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria.

In this capacity, Ahmed would oversee the operations of the company in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Ivory Coast.

The new APM Terminals Managing Director is an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of delivering strong financial results in shipping, logistics, maritime, ports, towage, light-offshore and oil & gas services across a number of markets and industries spanning Africa, Asia, Middle East and Europe.

“I am delighted to be back in Nigeria to contribute my quota to the development of this great country. Nigeria is a huge market with a great potential for growth.

“We will work with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other government agencies to reposition Nigerian ports for optimum performance and ensure efficiency and prompt service delivery to customers.

“We are also committed to supporting the Federal Government’s export drive to diversify the nation’s revenue base and reduce overdependence on oil,” he said.

Ahmed holds a BSc in Economics & Social Policy, Birkbeck, University of London and brings about two decades experience into his new role.

Prior to this appointment, Ahmed served as the Managing Director of Svitzer for Asia, Middle East, Africa and Russia (AMEA) from January 2016 to December 2018, where he supervised the operation of a modern fleet of 90 vessels operated by over 1,200 highly trained and professional crew and onshore staff. He also had full responsibilities for managing the company’s operations in India, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, U.A.E, Sohar (Oman), Muscat (Oman), Angola, Egypt, Morocco and Russia, serving oil and gas majors and port operators.

Ahmed had earlier served in Nigeria as General Manager, Commercial Planning from 2008 to 2010 where he had responsibility for trade strategy, performance management, capacity, market intelligence, and business development, among others, in Nigeria, Ghana, Benin, Niger and Togo.

APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port and integrated inland service networks. With a team of 22,000 industry professionals, it operates a network of 76 ports and over 100 inland services locations across the globe. The company leverages more than a century of industry experience to design and build high-quality container terminals, and provide port and inland services for cargo handling and transportation between port facilities and inland locations.