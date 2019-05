Intels Denies Owing NPA $145.8m

Intels Nigeria Limited has denied that it is indebted to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to the tune of $145.8 million, insisting that NPA owes it over $750 million.

The company, which issued a statement yesterday in response to the termination of its boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement by NPA, said it was open to an amicable resolution of the contract dispute with NPA.

It added that it was willing to proceed in all appropriate directions to protect its interests and its 5,000 employees.

The statement added that the company had not breached or violated the agreement with NPA.

“Intels further confirms the correctness of its actions, in line with the agreement signed on August 24, 2018, according to the terms and timing established therein, in compliance with the principle of reciprocity of rights and obligations thereby provided for.

“The same agreement supplements the original agreement and reinforced the understanding of the parties that the agency service was entrusted to Intels, in order to guarantee a repayment plan for the significant investments made.

“Intels reiterates that, overall, it is not in any way indebted to NPA, but it is instead a creditor of NPA for an amount exceeding $750 million against the financing granted by Intels and associated entities to NPA over time.

“Intels hopes that the undergoing amicable procedure with NPA may result in clarifications between the parties and a return to normal operations, but it also reaffirms its willingness to proceed in all appropriate directions to protect its own interests, in line with the contractual agreement, and all valid receivable claims against NPA, for the protection of its corporate interests, its 5,000 Nigerian employees and shareholders and those who have been operating in the Country for over 40 years.”

THISDAY had exclusively reported that the NPA had terminated the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement it had with Intels Nigeria Limited in line with article 8 (C) of its agreement with Intels, dated February 11, 2011.