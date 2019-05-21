Gunmen Abduct Two Marshalls of FRSC in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Two officers of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Osun State were yesterday alleged to have been kidnapped by gunmen to unknown destination.

THISDAY gathered that the victims were abducted along Erin -Ijesa on the busy Akure-Ilesa highway.

The source told THISDAY in Osogbo yesterday night that the FRSC officials who are identified as Baiyeguni and Abioye were traveling on the road when the ugly incident occurred.

However, details were sketchy at the time of filing this report but THISDAY learnt that it was the families of the officers that raised the alarm to the police when they could not be reached on phone while traveling.

The spokesman of the Osun State Police Command, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, confirmed the ugly trend but said police authority was working round the clock to apprehend the culprits .

Odoro assured that the police were intensifying their efforts to ensure that the victims are rescued in good time.

Meanwhile efforts to contact the Osun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Peter Oke, for his comment proved abortive as he did not pick calls on his phone