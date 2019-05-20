Experts to Discuss Future of Marketing

Raheem Akingbolu

All is set to discuss the future of brands and marketing in Nigeria as Brand Communicator, a brand and marketing publication, has concluded plans to organise its maiden edition of Brandcomfest.

According to the organisers, 48 speakers from corporate organisations and Integrated Marketing Communications agencies are billed to speak on advertising, public relations, the out of home sub-sector, experiential marketing, sustainability, media investment and brand management.

The theme of the event, “Digital Disruption and the Future of Brands and Marketing Communications.” The two- day event is scheduled to hold on Thursday and Friday, May 23rd and 24th, in Lagos.

Convener of Brandcomfest and publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi, said, “The essence of organising Brandcomfest is to serve as the magazine’s way of linking the future, in line with the vision which we have religiously kept faith with since we hit the newsstands over a decade ago.

“Also, the event will serve as a rallying point for integrated marketing communications practitioners to chart a new course for the industry.

“There is no platform of convergence for stakeholders in the IMC value chain to foster co creation while addressing each of the challenges of the sub sectors. Hence, Brandcomfest was conceived to bridge this gap.”

He noted that on the first day, topics such as Digital disruption and the future of Brands and Marketing Communications, The future of Experiential Marketing in a Technologically Driven World, The future of Out of Home Advertising in the Face of Digital Disruption, Sustainability and Eﬀective Brand Building for the Future, Digital Disruption and the Future of Public Relations Practice will be deliberated upon.

On the second day, experts will discuss topics ranging from Media Investments, Evolving Trends, Challenges & Opportunities to Agency Business: Sustainable Agency Models in the Face of Disruption, and Brands and Agencies’ Success Stories.