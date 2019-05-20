Europe-based Nigerians Laud Buhari over Emefiele’s Reappointment

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Association of Nigerians in Europe has hailed the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, to reappoint Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The association, in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of the 5th Annual General Meeting, which was held in Belgium to deliberate on recent events in Nigeria, expressed excitement over the reappointment of Emefiele as the governor of the apex bank.

The association also commended the numerous sacrifices made by the Nigerian troops fighting terrorism in North -East Nigeria and also praised the leadership of the various armed forces in providing sound guidance and direction for the services.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Dr. Agwu Onyeke (President), Adesugun Lawal (Ukraine), Chief Adekoya (Italy), Mr. Bright Anyanwu (Spain), Mr. Godspower Smith (Germany), Chief Chuba Chime (UK) Mr. Charles Ayoola (UK), Prof. Afik Babarinde (Cyprus), Mrs. Anita Ibeh (Malta), Dr. John Umeh (Republic of Ireland) and Tobias Idoko (Netherlands).

“The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe commends President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefeile. This action is a deviation from the past, where hard work and dedication to duty are always sacrificed on the altar of politics.

“The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe foresees a great future for Nigeria with the disposition of President Muhammadu Buhari to issues in the critical sectors of the country despite the instigation of violence and criminality by politicians especially those that have refused to accept electoral defeat in good faith.

“It is a known fact that the state of insecurity in Nigeria, are politically motivated in an attempt to discredit the efforts of the current administration and by extension the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On the state of the Economy, the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe commends President Muhammadu Buhari for restoring confidence on the suitability of Nigeria for businesses that have seen to a significant increase in the number of Nigerians relocating back to Nigeria to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria,” the communiqué explained.