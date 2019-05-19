City Businessman, Rotimi Ajanaku Honoured

It was another moment of glory, penultimate Wednesday, for businessman and philanthropist, Otunba Rotimi Ajanaku, when he was honoured at the maiden Royal Inauguration of World Omoluabi Day as Asiwaju Odo O’odua of Yoruba Land

The event with the theme ‘’Omoluabi Ni Mi’,’ held at the palace of the Ooni of Ile Ife, Osun State, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11.

The Omoluabi Day, according to the Founder and President of the Egbe Igbimo Odo Yoruba Lagbaye( Yoruba council of Youths Worldwide) , Oladotun Hassan, was organised with the authority and support of Ooni of Ife, Her Majesty, Yeye Luwa Olori, Evang. Silekunola Moronke Naomi Ogunwusi and other notable Yoruba monarchs.

“It was an all-embracing socio-cultural event that attracted political leaders, stakeholders, captains of industry, professionals, youths, artisans, and all sons and daughters of Yoruba Land,” he said.

Other Omoluabi Royal Icon awardees are: Her Majesty, Yeye Luwa Olori Evang. Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi as Iyaniwura Oodua of Yoruba Land; Sir Olu Okeowo, Aare Maiyegun Oodua of Yoruba Land; Chief Abdulwaheed Adebayo Adelabu (Agba-Akin Parakoyi of Ibadan Land) as Aare Atunluse O’odua of Yoruba Land; Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Omoluabi O’odua of Yoruba Land; Oba Adetola Emmanuel King, GMD Adron Homes and Properties Limited as Aare Akinkanju Oodua of Yoruba Land; Rev.Mother Esther Ajayi, as Yeye Aremolekun Oodua of Yoruba Land; Dr. Kelly Nwogwu, Esq.GMD, Blue Sea Estate as Aare Alejo Oodua of Yoruba Land; Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Olu Omo, as Aare Ataiyese Oodua of Yoruba Land; Chief Sunday Adeyemo as Agbaakin Akoni Oodua of Yoruba Land; Barr. Seyi Tinubu as Asoju Odo Oodua of Yoruba Land, among others.

Royal Guests of Honour at the epochal event include HRM, Oba Dr. Adegboyega Dosunmu, CON; Olowu of Owu, Amororo 11, Arole Obatala Obalesun Agbaye; HDG Oba Isoro OO Dada, Erelu Tuwase Alderman Lola Ayorinde ( UK).

The organisers revealed that the Day would be an exclusive yearly global celebration of Oduduwa descendants-cum-festival, aimed at promoting peace and unity among Yoruba sons and daughters.