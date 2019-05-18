Police Discover Unexploded Bombs

Police in Anambra has discovered two devices suspected to be unexploded ordinances. The Spokesperson for Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a press release made available to journalists in Awka, the state capital. Mohammed said the devices were discovered in Amawbia, near Awka capital city, in Awka South Local Government Area, where some natives of the area on seeing them reported to the police. He said, “On the 16/05/2019 at about 3:50p.m. there was a report that some objects suspected to be Unexploded Ordinances (UXOs) were discovered at Elu Orji Village Amawbia in Awka South LGA of Anambra State. Following the report, Explosives Ordinance Disposal unit of the Command (EOD) rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent explosion and casualties. The objects were confirmed to be unexploded ordinance (UXOs) left over war time bombs.” He stated that the bombs had been successfully evacuated and secured, adding that both device weighed approximately 60kg each and 54 inches length and 6 inches width.

He said the command did not suspect any act of sabotage as the bombs were clearly left over devices from war time.