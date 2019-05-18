Luxury Fashion Store, ‘Posh Secrets’ Grand Relaunch Party

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centre literally shut down few days ago when one of the city’s luxury fashion stores, Posh Secrets located on the upmarket Lekki axis of Lagos hosted select highflying guests to a soirée of canapés and drinks at her flagship store.

The venue was at Lush Mall on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1, in Lagos and the settings can only best be described as classical. The inspiring story of Posh Secrets rise and rise is enough motivation for any aspiring entrepreneur.

Posh Secrets according to the epitome of beauty and brain behind the luxury fashion store, Anita Anyanechi started from a little space in her home in 2014. Though it has not been an easy ride to Eldorado for Posh Secrets but through hard work and intelligent business decisions, the fashion store has quickly climbed the ladder of prominence in the fashion industry.

Posh Secrets kicked off mainly with luxury lingerie for women and it became a go-to place for women underwear garments. The store has raised the bar with its expansion drive and now offer varieties of luxury women fashion items from capital cities of fashion across the globe.

According to the beautiful woman of substance running the flagship fashion store, Anita Anyanechi, “My motivation is my desire to see Posh Secrets grow into branches to serve and help in providing jobs and to live the lifestyle of the Proverbs 31 women”

The Geologist turned fashion entrepreneur also acknowledged the support of her husband in the success story of her store.

She described her husband as a strong pillar of support – a constant support system who has continued to be a blessing to her dreams.

The new and expanded Posh Secrets now offer a range of top range women fashion designers and accessories carefully picked to enhance every woman’s natural beauty”.

Little wonder, the store has become a beehive of activities since its relaunch soiree with top fashionable women trooping in from all walks of life.

The Roll call of Amazons that graced the event included: Nkechi Harry popularly known as Nhn couture boss, Medlinboss celebrity stylist, Nwanyiakamu the pap boss

Uche nnaji CEO of ouch ,Chinelo of my hair limited, Mrs Maggi Okereke CEO Of mannyville hotel,Mrs Ada Ngini CEO Handy’s, Vicky Ohuru,

Trish Onumanu fondly known as Trish o couture and many more.