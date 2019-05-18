Falcons Face Elephants in WAFU Women’s Cup Final

FIFA World Cup –bound Nigeria are firm favourites for the WAFU Women’s Cup after eliminating Cup holders Ghana in the second semifinal following penalty shoot-out at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan on Thursday.

In the event, the nine –time African champions set up a final match date with host nation Cote d’Ivoire, which will hold at the same venue today.

The encounter with Ghana was a repeat of last year’s semifinal, which the Super Falcons lost, and although both teams had chances to score, regulation time ended 0-0 and the game had to go into penalty shoot-out. The Dame Elephantes fluffed two of their kicks to hand Nigeria victory.

“The competition has been quite interesting and it has been a great experience for the Super Falcons. Against the Ivorians, we will play our normal game, approach things calmly and take our chances.

“Winning the Cup would be good for the girls’ spirit and just reward for their endeavour here. It would also significantly motivate and spur those members of the team who will be going with us to the FIFA World Cup final camp in Austria on Monday.”

The Falcons are due back in Nigeria on Sunday, while the delegation to the FIFA World Cup final camp in Austria will depart Nigeria on Monday night.