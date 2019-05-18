Anuoluwapo Kabiawu: I Work to Bring Something New to Events

Anuoluwapo Kabiawu is a serial entrepreneur and the Creative Director of Aya’ba Events, an event management and decoration business. She’s a devout catholic and lover of adventures. She talks to Tosin Clegg about her experiences in event planning, starting out her career and much more

How did you start?

I started event planning after my certification with Wed Expo, but before then, I was solely in event decoration which I started while still at the university and my first client was a lecturer of mine whom I helped to plan her friend’s wedding.

Challenges so far?

My greatest challenges are having less time to plan and implement ideas owing to my 8-5 job, but I don’t want my employer to misunderstand me on this; I love my job; being underpaid for services rendered; being underestimated and a few others. The good news is that I am gradually overcoming them.

Who are your role models?

I do have lots of role models in the field, let me mention a few; Elizabeth Nwando’s signatures for event styling; Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, love her passion, doggedness and principles; Oga Tsoule, the event man! Would love these people to be my mentors but I am just too shy to ask; Lord help me.

What makes you different?

Uniqueness and dedication; my team and I work tirelessly to bring something new to events we manage or style. The Aya’ba events brand in a few years would be among the leading event managers and stylists out of Africa. We also have a vision to go into experiential marketing in the nearest future.