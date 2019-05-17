Lagos Irish Pub Set for World Whiskey Day

The Lagos Irish Pub at the Eko Hotel & Suites is set to treat lovers of whiskey to a great time on World Whiskey Day, Saturday, May 18.

Held every third Saturday in May, World Whiskey Day is another opportunity for the Lagos Irish Pub to thrill guests, this time with a promise of free shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey for the first 50 customers on the day.

According to Lagos Irish Pub manager, Dimitrios Mamalis, an array of Whiskey-based cocktails will also be mixed on demand.

The Irish Pub has gradually become the go-to spot for discerning Lagosians who enjoy the social atmosphere after work hours on weekdays, and all through weekends.

Otherwise known as LIP, it has a wide-ranging menu of bites and meals, from the chef’s signature chicken wings to luscious burgers and more.

Set within the tranquil confines of Eko Gardens, the Lagos Irish Pub is a charming wooden traditional pub with live music and an outdoor patio which combines a luxury setting with a convivial atmosphere. It is tastefully furnished with premium leather and well-crafted, finely-finished wood.