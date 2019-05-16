Kano Emirs: Court Orders Parties to Maintain Status Quo

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Justice Nasiru Saminu of the Kano State High Court sitting in Ungogo Wednesday halted the appointment and installation of four new emirs by the Kano State government, asking parties in the dispute to maintain status quo pending the determination of a suit challenging the appointments.

The state high court had on May 10 issued an exparte order restraining the government from balkanising the Kano Emirate into five emirates.

But the Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, issued appointment letters to the new emirs and presented staff of office to them in spite of the subsisting court order.

A member of the House of Assembly representing Gwarzo State Constituency, Hon. Rabiu Gwarzo, had filed the suit challenging the creation of the new emirates.

The plaintiff was represented by his counsel, Abubakar Mahmud (SAN), while the respondents were represented by Kano State Attorney General, Mr. Ibrahim Muktar.

The respondents in the suit include the governor, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Clerk of the assembly, the Commissioner for Justice and the Government Printer.

On Tuesday, Kano kingmakers filed another suit against the governor and state government, challenging the balkanisation of the emirate.

The four kingmakers are Madakin Kano, District Head of Dawakin Tofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District Head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, District Head of Gabasawa, Bello Abubakar; and Sarkin Ban Kano, District Head of Dambatta, Mukhtar Adnan.