In Rome, Nigeria’s Abubakar Kyari Emerges Chair of IFAD

James Emejo in Abuja

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has been appointed Chairman of the 49th Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rome, Italy.

He was appointed at the 49th Session of the IFAD Governing Council Meeting holding in Italy.

In his acceptance speech, the minister pledged commitment towards an impartial, inclusive and strategically focused administration that will foster consensus, deepen multilateral cooperation, and uphold the integrity and credibility of the Institution.

He said the mandate was not merely as a personal distinction, but a solemn obligation to millions of rural women and men whose “hopes rest on the decisions we take in this chamber”.

He noted that the global food systems are presently under immense pressure from climate shocks, economic volatility, conflict, and demographic change, but assured that with collective determination, innovation will be accelerated, partnerships strengthened to ensure that no rural community is left behind.

He said, “Together, we shall advance bold and forward-looking policies that empower farmers, enhance resilience, unlock rural enterprise, and secure sustainable global food systems for generations to come.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with all Member States to further strengthen IFAD’s noble mandate and to build upon its proud legacy of impact, partnership, and hope.”

He said, “I pledge to discharge this duty with impartiality, inclusiveness, and strategic foresight. I will work tirelessly to foster consensus, deepen multilateral cooperation, and uphold the integrity and credibility of this great institution.”

In a statement by the ministry’s

Head, Department of Information, Mr. Ezeaja Ikemefuna, the minister reaffirmed his commitment to IFAD’s mandate to deliver measurable, transformative outcomes for smallholder farmers, rural youth, women, and vulnerable communities across continents.

He commended President Bola Tinubu, whose visionary leadership and bold commitment to agricultural transformation and food security had positioned Nigeria as a steadfast champion of global development cooperation.

Kyari said, “His resolve to reposition agriculture as the backbone of prosperity and stability continues to inspire our engagement on the international stage.”

He also expressed appreciation to Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), National Economic Council (NEC) and the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security whose collective wisdom and support underscored the country’s enduring belief in multilateralism, solidarity, and shared progress.

The minister also hailed IFAD for the appointment.

He said, “It is with profound humility and an abiding sense of duty that I accept the honour to serve as Chairman of the 49th Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, I thank you for the trust you have placed in me, and accept it with a full awareness of the responsibility it carries.

“I receive this mandate not merely as a personal distinction, but as a solemn obligation to the millions of rural women and men whose hopes rest on the decisions we take in this chamber.”

He also praised the outgoing IFAD Chairman, Christophe Schiltz for his distinguished stewardship of the Council, noting that, “His leadership and dedication have strengthened our collective resolve and advanced IFAD’s mission at a critical time for global food systems”.

He also commended President of IFAD, Álvaro Lario, the Vice President, Gerardine Mukeshimana, Secretary of the Fund, Dr. Claudia Ten, as well as the senior management and the entire IFAD team for their dedicated leadership and professionalism that underpin IFAD’s work globally.

The minister restated his commitment to the Governing Council, as IFAD’s supreme decision-making authority.

He said, “We are entrusted with shaping the policies that guide rural transformation, safeguarding the financial strength of this institution, appointing its leadership, admitting new members, and approving the strategic direction that defines its global impact.

“These are not routine tasks; they are defining responsibilities that require unity of purpose, discipline of thought, and courage of conviction.”