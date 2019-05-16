FG Urged to Drive Economic Inclusion

Ugo Aliogo

The Director-General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Muda Yusuf, has called on the federal government to drive economic inclusion in the governance.

Yusuf, who disclosed this recently at the swearing ceremony of the newly-appointed president of the Association of Nigeria Courier Operators Mr. Okey Uba in Lagos, noted that economic inclusion allows indigenous people to participate in an economy.

According to him, no government can run an economy without carrying the governed along.

“Economic inclusion is the extent to which indigenous people participate in an economy. You cannot run an economy and your people are not part of the process. Government should focus enough on developing indigenous investors,” he added.

He explained that economic inclusion drives economic prosperity and growth, adding that local investors have higher chances of investing their money into the economy, unlike foreigners.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry helmsman who was the keynote speaker at the event, expressed dissatisfaction at government’s disposition to the private sector.

He further noted the need for government to understand the private sector remains a key player in the economy.

According to him, “Without jobs there are no way you can stabilise an economy whether politically, socially or otherwise. Most of the challenges we are having in so many countries have a relation to high level of unemployment.

“In other climes the government pampers investors. This is because they look beyond the fact that businesses are making money. They actually look at the jobs these businesses are creating. As we speak many of the government institutions are almost over bloated in terms of employment.

“The Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a very important role in any economy that they pull a lot of value in generating employment, promote income distribution and economic inclusion.”

In his farewell speech, the outgoing president of ANCO Mr. Siyanbola Oladapo, said leadership was not about title or designation, but about impact, influence and inspiration.

He added that impact involves getting results, while influence is about, “spreading the passion you have for your work and you have to inspire your team and customers.”

Oladapo, implored members to extend hands of fellowship to the incoming executives.

The newly elected President, Mr. Okey Uba, called on members to follow through with the goals and objectives of the association in order to realize the association’s dreams.