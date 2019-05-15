Joint Operations: UK Military, DHQ Train Paramilitary Officers

FG seeks collaboration of regional security agencies

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

In line with the federal government’s renewed determination to improve joint operations of the military and security agencies in Nigeria and the ECOWAS sub-region, the United Kingdom Military Advisory Training Team (MATT), in collaboration with Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday commenced a joint campaign planning programme for military, paramilitary officers and high operational level staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government.

This came amid the federal government’s appeal to police chiefs in West Africa to develop a joint operational strategy to eliminate crime and criminality in the sub-region.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the training programme, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin, emphasised the need for more effective collaboration among security agencies in tackling insecurity in the country.

He said the main goal of the Joint Operational Planning Course was to further promote efficiency in joint operations, as participants were expected to gain in-depth knowledge on campaign planning necessary for joint military operations.

At the end of the course, he said, the participants would be well grounded in the integrated concepts of joint operational planning.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the course, the CDS, who was represented by the Director Campaign Planning, DHQ, Major General Benjamin Ahanotu, said the course would address the various lapses witnessed in previous and ongoing joint operations, especially, in counter terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

On the training collaboration between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the CDS, commended the efforts of the BMATT towards building the capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to address its internal security challenges and urged the participants to therefore take full advantage of the course to enhance their knowledge on joint campaign planning.

On his part, the BMATT Facilitator, Wing Commander Nick Limb, expressed optimism that the training would stimulate series of discussions, as well as intellectual and mental exercises which will assist Nigeria to tackle security challenges in a more complex environment, given the new trend of insecurity around the globe.