Duke Joins Pereira International’s Advisory Board

Former Cross River State governor, Donald Duke has been appointed a member of the Pereira International’s Advisory Board to help it develop a niche market strategy and establish footprints in new geographical regions such as Africa .

In a letter addressed to Duke, a copy of which was cited by THISDAY, the Chief Executive Officer, Derwin Pereira said the “main purpose of Pereira International’s Advisory Board is to provide guidance and direction for the company. Specific goals for this year include developing a niche market strategy and establishing footprints in new geographical regions such as Africa.”

He explained that, “As one of the pioneers of political consulting in Indonesia and the Southeast Asia, being a member of Pereira International Advisory Board will provide you with an opportunity to help shape political outcomes in one of the fasting growing regions in the world. `A person with your experience, insight and international standing is vital for Pereira International’s global reach.”

On its current membership, Pereira pointed out that “We currently have a stellar advisory board which includes former CIA director James Woolsey and ex-FBI chief Louis Freeh;” adding that the board which has been “Operating since 2010, Pereira International is a Singapore-based political consultancy. Our clients are political entrepreneurs from both the private and public sectors. Pereira International conceptualizes, develop and implement strategies of political branding and promotion.”