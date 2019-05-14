RenCap to Hold Investor Conference

Renaissance Capital (RenCap), one of the leading emerging and frontier markets investment bank, will hold its 10th Annual Pan-Africa Investor Conference in Lagos between 15th and 16th of May 2019.

The firm explained that it would mark the event with special insights and extensive coverage.

The conference serves as a platform for closed-door one-on-one meetings between top global and local investors from across the globe and corporate representatives to discuss investment opportunities in Nigeria and other fast-growing economies on the continent.

According to a statement, more than 200 scheduled 1:1 meetings would bring together local corporates and international and Africa-based investors with total assets under management of about US$150 billion.

The opening ceremony would include a keynote address by Yewande Sadiku, Executive Secretary / CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Charles Robertson, Global Chief Economist, Renaissance Capital, would give a talk on Nigeria’s structural reform and diversification from oil dependency as key to industrialisation.

Commenting on the event, the CEO, Nigeria, Renaissance Capital, Temitope Popoola said: “We are delighted to welcome all participating corporates and investors to the 10th edition of our annual conference, particularly those who have travelled from countries outside of Nigeria to be a part of the event.

“We expect discussions at this year’s event to be driven by expectations for the new political environment considering the recently concluded elections. Renaissance Capital remains committed to Africa, which is evidenced by our growing share of market and deal pipeline in each of our core regions in the continent, particularly Nigeria.

“We successfully priced a debut US$450 million 9.5 per cent five-year Reg S/144A bond offering for Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, a leading Pan-African bank and we are currently involved in several landmark transactions with key clients.”