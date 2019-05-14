Kwara APC Elders Forum Wants Lai Mohammed Retained as Minister

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Barely two weeks to the expiration of the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum in Irepodun Local government council area of Kwara State on Tuesday urged the federal government to retain the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in the second term of the APC led federal government.

The group led by Dr Hezekiah Oyedepo said that, “Mohammed had carved a niche and justified the confidence reposed in him in various offices he had occupied and has been demonstrating this since his appointment as minister of Information and Culture till date”.

At a media briefing held at Late Dr. Olusola Saraki NUJ Press Center, Ilorin Tuesday, the group recalled that the minister worked in collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure the victory of the APC in Kwara State in the general election.

Oyedepo noted that the former APC National Publicity Secretary, as minister, attracted numerous projects to the people of the state.

He noted that his credible performance as an appointee of government and at party level was sufficient to earn him reappointment in the next cabinet.

Oyedepo, who led other chieftains of the party at the briefing, pleaded with the leaders of the party to prevail on the President to see that Mohammed retains his position in the federal executive council.

“Due to the demonstrable and inherent usefulness of our son, Lai Mohammed, to his party, the Federal and State Government, the fact that God has used him to deliver Kwara State from the clutches of the wicked into the fresh air of APC, Lai Mohammed should be retained as a Minister.

“Sound management thinking, which dictates that you do not change the Star of a winning team midway expects no less.

“We appeal to the authorities, particularly the President, Vice President, National Chairman of APC, National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other authorities concerned to retain our son as a member of a new cabinet to be constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari in the next cabinet.

“Alhaji Lai Mohammed is our son, an illustrious son for that matter. We cherish him in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State. We are proud of him and proudly associate with his achievements”, Oyedepo said.