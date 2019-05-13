PDP chieftain, Adun, mulls return to APC, hails Obaseki’s performance

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief John Osamede Adun, also known as Bob Izua, has hailed Governor Godwin Obaseki’s performance since assuming office, noting that the governor’s focus on infrastructure and development-oriented projects was laudable and admirable.

Adun, who is also the Managing Director of Bob-Izua Motors, who paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, in Benin City, hinted on his plans to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), stressing that Governor Godwin Obaseki deserves all the support he needs to continue the good work of developing the state.

He endorsed Governor Obaseki for a second term in office on the back of the governor’s stellar achievement in the last two and the half years, noting that the reforms in different sectors of the state and the peoples’ acknowledgement of the governor’s effort was a sign of good things to come.

Responding to questions on the prospect of returning to the ruling party, Adun said, “You can fly away and fly back. It is my house, and there is no problem in returning to your house. APC is my house. I went to PDP before, but I have come back to my house.

“I decided to come here today to appreciate him for the work he is doing in the state. I was not forced by anybody to come here. I, Chief Osamede Adun, endorse him for second term.”

Noting that the state governor has given a good account of himself so far, he urged all right-thinking, development-focused residents in the state to throw their weight behind the governor for the continuation of his praiseworthy strides.

The endorsement follows a flurry of support for the governor by national figures and chieftains of the APC in the state, including former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar; Edo South APC leader, Charles Idahosa; the Executive members of the Edo State Chapter of the APC; Executive members of the Oredo chapter of the APC and many more groups drawn from different parts of the state.

Chief Adun’s stance also swells the rank of leaders of opposition parties who are lining behind the governor in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections slated for next year. Notable among them are Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and former Minister for External Affairs, Chief Tom Ikimi.