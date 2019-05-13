FCTA Proposes N500bn to Resettle 33 Indigenous Villages

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that it will require N500 billion to resettle and compensate 33 indigenous communities in the FCT.

The Executive Secretary Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr. Umar Gambo Jubril, made the disclosure at the FCT Press Corps’ retreat held in Enugu, at the weekend.

Jubril who was represented by the Assistant Director Engineering Services, Richard Yunana Dauda, noted that all the 33 villages are within Phases 2, 3 and part of the Phase 4 of the FCT.

He added that over 213,046 people, occupying a land area of 673.20 hectares, spread around 15 districts, are to be resettled.

“The issues of resettlement of original inhabitants and compensations generally have remained the major impediment to the proper planning and successful implementation of the Abuja project in accordance with the master-plan. The cost of the resettlement schemes, development of the new schemes, provision of infrastructure for the resettlement schemes is in the region of N500 billion,” Jubril said.

He added that the FCTA was considering an alternative funding window in line with the Land Swap Initiative that will substantially complement public funding for the resettlement of the original inhabitants through private investment flows.

According to him, the FCTA envisaged that public private partnership (PPP) funding will enable the complete development and delivery of the resettlement schemes, through the redesign of all affected villages into commercially viable lots for private investment flows.

Under the arrangement, he said the sites would be allocated to private investors in lieu of their completion and rehabilitation of both the housing and infrastructure works within the ongoing Galuwyi-Shere and Wassa Resettlement Schemes.

FCT Permanent Secretary, Chiyeaka Ohaa, declared the retreat with the theme “Critical Evaluation of Change Mantra in FCT and Expectations of Next Level Agenda” open.