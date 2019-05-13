Airtel Extends 4G Network to Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Airtel Nigeria has extended its Fourth Generation-Long Term Evolution (4G-LTE) network service to Akwa Ibom State.

The Airtel 4G Network Service was officially unfolded recently in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital before a cross-section of the Akwa Ibom State community by the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Mr Segun Ogunsanya described the 4G network as the largest and most robust network in Nigeria today.

Ogunsanya, who was represented by the Regional Operations Director, South, Mr Oladapo Dosunmu, expressed satisfaction with the response of customers in the state to the new Airtel Service.

“This is not just the launch of 4G Service but a total modernisation of the Airtel Network infrastructure in Akwa Ibom with new and innovative offerings that will empower and offer real value to the great people of this state,” he stated.

According to him, launch serves as a glowing testimony of the commitment of the management of Airtel Nigeria to partner and empower the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Ogunsanya, explained that the new network comes with a lot of benefits which include accelerating economic and commercial activities; boosting personal and professional productivity; help to create more entrepreneurs.

He added: “With 4G, Airtel will also power people, businesses and aid governance through Technology.

“I must say that I am very proud of this roll-out because we have put in a lot of work to ensure that we offer Nigerians a true 4G experience. Ours is a 4G service that is not only fast and reliable but a 4G Service that works.

“Airtel is passionate about enriching lives and creating value for all our stakeholders. We believe that delivering a superior 4G experience is a major step in actualising our objective of making life simple and better for Nigerians.”

He praised the technology partner, Huawei for the role played in rolling out the service in the state, adding that the company demonstrated commitment, focus and professionalism during the course of the project.

The State Governor while launching the 4G service in the state, called on the citizens to embrace the network. He stressed that the new network was not for fun but for productivity, growth, progress and development of the user.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, urged Airtel to organise a summit to enlighten the citizens more on how to use broadband to expand business.