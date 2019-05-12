Tuition: EKSU Threatens to Rusticate Defaulting Students

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State University at the weekend threatened to rusticate any student owing school fee in the university, thereby slowing development due to lack of funds in the institution.

The institution added that the era when defaulted students were being shown mercy on school fees was over, saying it would not hesitate send away any student who fails to pay school fees for the on-going 2018/2019 academic session.

The acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olubunmi Ajayi gave the warning in a statement the institution’s Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs issued the matriculation of 7,664 fresh students admitted into different departments on Friday.

The vice chancellor said the institution won’t hesitate withdraw the studentship of any student who fails to promptly pay school fees for the on-going 2018/2019 academic session

Ajayi said it was a privilege for the 7,664 fresh students admitted into the institution out of the 15,348 candidates that applied for admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

She, thus, charged them to ensure prompt payment of fees and be duly registered in their various faculties, saying the university had put in place a task force to enforce strict compliance.

According to her, the university would no longer accommodate fee defaulters and failure to pay up on time could lead to loss of studentship.

She urged the new students “to be wary of scammers, who, under the pretence of rendering assistance to unsuspecting new students, defraud them of their money and possessions.”

The vice-chancellor said it was mandatory for them to attend lectures regularly because the institution would continue to enforce 70 percent attendance for any student to be eligible to sit for examinations.

Ajayi emphasised the need for them to avoid membership of unregistered societies and to abide by all the rules and regulations of the institution in order to avoid being suspended or expelled.