Emaar Launches $6.8 Billion Coastal Destination in Dubai

Emaar, the Emirati developer of global icons like the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain, is building the world’s new sailing destination by the historic Dubai Creek, in the heart of Dubai.

Emaar announced the launch of ‘Mina Rashid,’ a $6.8 billion investment to celebrate Dubai’s maritime heritage while creating a future-ready lifestyle address with views of the Arabian Gulf and the Downtown Dubai skyline.

Only 15 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 20 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbour, ‘Mina Rashid’ will have several exceptional features, including a few firsts in the city such as ‘The Dubai Mall by the Sea’ – an elite waterfront retail, dining and leisure destination; a floating yacht club; a pristine sandy beach of over 12,600 square metres – the size of about two-and-a-half football fields; and Dubai’s longest swimming pool, among others.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties and Emaar Development, said: “For over two decades, we have worked tirelessly to contribute to the growth and evolution of Dubai as a global city that befits the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Now, with Mina Rashid, we are creating a future-ready city that honours the legacy of the Al Maktoum family and salutes the farsighted vision of Dubai’s rulers who have consistently built – not for now and then, but for the future and beyond.

“The evolution of the city today as a knowledge-based economy, offering significant opportunities across all business sectors, drives demand for world-class developments that will further enhance economic growth.”

Adding a new address to the international yachting community, ‘Mina Rashid’ will have over 430 wet berths, several of which can accommodate the largest yachts in the world and will also catalyse cruise tourism.

Taking place of pride at ‘Mina Rashid’ is the QE2, the world’s most celebrated ocean liner – now a 13 deck hotel, dining, entertainment and events destination – docked permanently, and offering visitors an interactive exhibition of its glorious heritage from the 1960s, sailing over 5.6 million miles and carrying over 2.5 million passengers.

With a choice of midrise waterfront residences, ‘Mina Rashid’ will have vibrant promenades and a Venetian piazza with retail and F&B overlooking the sea.

In addition are signature hotels, a private beach club, interconnected parks, a 500-metre long palm tree-fringed canal, art galleries, a theatre, museum and more.

Mina Rashid will also be a modern link to the heritage of the city with a direct pedestrian bridge connecting the House of Sheikh Saeed Al Maktoum, thereby honouring the legacy of the Al Maktoum family, to a museum and theatre.

The new facilities will also complement the Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal, one of the most advanced cruise terminals in the world and the Middle East’s leading cruise destination.

The Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal has gained significant traction among luxury yacht owners who see Dubai as a preferable destination. The terminal boasts numerous state-of-the-art facilities for yacht owners, including 24-hour assistance, chandlery, dry storage, customs clearance directly from berth, and free Wi-Fi coverage across the terminal.

Emaar now offers the first opportunity for investors to become part of ‘Mina Rashid’ with the launch of Sirdhana, a limited collection of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom waterfront apartments and townhouses. It is named in honour of the British Royal Mail Ship, the first commercial vehicle to dock at ‘Mina Rashid.’

Located right by the main entrance of the promenade and adjacent to the canal pool, Sirdhana will be in walking distance to QE2, a community park and ‘The Dubai Mall by the Sea.’

Contemporary apartments with glittering glass facades, floor-to-ceiling windows, and generous balconies, Sirdhana offers prime views of the waterfront and Downtown Dubai. Amenities include a recreation room, community podium with a gym, children’s play area, recreational courts, and more.