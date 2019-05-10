Hope for the Barren Holds from May 11

The Lord Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries’ long awaited power-packed international programme titled, “Hope for the Barren”, has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 at the Chosen Revival Ground along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos from 8am daily.

According to the press release signed by the Public Relations Officer for the ministries, Pastor Louis Chidi, the forthcoming programme, an interdenominational Holy Ghost inspired programme, is expected to address all the facets of barrenness in man which includes that of the womb, financial, material and academic, and make them laugh again as in the case of Sarah.

“We all can acknowledge that the multiplicity of barrenness prevailing over our generation has defied all known technological solution and the wisdom of man thereby occasioning hopelessness among the people.

“God seeing this situation of man, has decided to inspire a programme through which He will intervene in the affairs of men and give hope to the barren. The program will bring to an end all forms of barrenness in life.

“It does not matter the circumstances surrounding your barrenness or how long you have been in that depressive situation or who is behind your predicaments, our assurance is that God has set aside the two days to give hope to the barren as He did in the bible days.

“He has heard the cry of the barren and has decided to come down in His Majesty to not only expunge all forms of barrenness in the life of men but also make them fruitful so that they will realise the purpose of God for their creation. And this will by extension bring transformation particularly to the people of Nigeria.

“God Almighty will on that day re-establish His covenant of fruitfulness and eradicate all forms of barrenness in a dimension never witnessed before. The crusade is going to be an uplifting spiritual solution to the economic and political uncertainty bedeviling our generation and mostly our country. At the end of the crusade, assuredly, all pressures causing barrenness shall be no more”, it stated.

He noted further that free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey participants to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city, adding, “ above all provision has been made for a digitalised security measure that will address any breach of order”.