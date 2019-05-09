Udoma Inaugurates NBS Board, Cautions against Undue Interference

By James Emejo in Abuja

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, Thursday inaugurated the Governing Board of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The 15-member governing board comprises six political appointees and nine institutional members and is chaired by Dr. Kabiru Nakaura.

The Statistician General of the Federation/Chief Executive, NBS, Dr Yemi Kale, will serve as secretary.

The minister charged members to see their appointments as a call to national service, stressing that the statistical agency remained critical to the implementation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s economic agenda.

He also cautioned members of the board against interfering in the day-to-day operations of respective agencies, maintaining that the task should be left to the chief executive of the NBS alone.

He further challenged board members to come up with innovative policies that would support the mandate of the NBS to aid the diversification of the economy.

Udoma said the board should work in harmony with the management of the bureau to achieve its goals, especially considering the important role the NBS plays in nation building.

According to him, the roles and responsibilities of the governing boards of parastatals and agencies as provided in their respective establishment Acts are quite distinct from the day-to-day administration of parastatals and agencies under the leadership of chief executives who double as accounting officers.

He said: “Considering the important roles that the NBS plays in nation building, the need for a supportive Governing Board cannot be overemphasised.

“However, it is important to point out that your appointment is on a part-time basis. You are required to work with the management of the NBS to determine its mission and long-term strategy roles and responsibilities and develop strategies to promote sustainable and cost-efficient activities of the Bureau.

“Full details of your duties and responsibilities are prescribed in the enabling Act of the NBS which will be handed over to you at the end of the inauguration ceremony. I urge you to become familiar with it.

“Let me restate that the roles and responsibilities of the governing boards of parastatals and agencies as provided in their respective establishment Acts are quite distinct from the day-to-day administration of parastatals and agencies under the leadership of chief executives who doubles as accounting officers.

“Strict adherence to statutory provisions by both parties will enhance harmonious relationship devoid of bickering and other unhealthy occurrences.”

However, responding on behalf of the board, Nakaura commended the Buhari administration for the appointment and appreciated the minister for the inauguration.

He also pledged the willingness of the board to discharge its responsibilities creditably.

The other members are Prof. Moses Momoh, Mr Adam Modu, Mr Akinola Bashiru, Chief Paul Chukwudi and Mr Wallijoh Ahijoh.

The institutional members are Minister of Budget and National Planning, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, Minister of Agriculture, Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, President of the Nigeria Statistical Association and the Chief Executive Officer of the NBS.