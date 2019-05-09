Tottenham’s Injury-time Goal Sets up All-English Final

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap an astonishing Tottenham fight-back against Ajax last night and set up an all-English UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool next month.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Spurs made the worst possible start in Amsterdam when a towering fifth-minute header by 19-year-old Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt doubled the advantage for Erik ten Hag’s exciting young side.

Tottenham hit the post through Son Heung-min before Hakim Ziyech doubled Ajax’s lead on the night with a sweeping finish after an assist by former Southampton winger Dusan Tadic.

That left Spurs 3-0 behind on aggregate yet, in another pulsating semi-final, Mauricio Pochettino’s side scored twice within five minutes in the second half.

Moura reduced the deficit with a composed finish before the Brazilian’s shot on the turn levelled the scores 2-2 on the night and left Spurs requiring one goal to reach the final in Madrid on 1 June.

In a frantic finish, Vertonghen headed against the bar before Moura completed his hat-trick from 16 yards deep into stoppage time on a famous night for Spurs to qualify on the away goal rule.