Insecurity: JNI Urges Muslims to Pray for Divine Intervention

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Jamatu Nasril Islam (JNI), headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar III, has called on Muslims to pray for divine intervention on the deteriorating security situation and increasing poverty in the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday in Kaduna, the Islamic body asked Muslims to use the Ramadan period for fervent prayers for the restoration of security, peace, stability, progress and development of the country.

The statement signed by the Secretary General of the JNI. Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, said overtime, the Islamic body has been calling on Muslims to fervently pray for the restoration of security, peace, stability, progress and development in Nigeria.

The JNI called on Muslims to be more dedicated to the worship of Allah now and beyond as there is no better time than the month of Ramadan.

“We once again reiterate same call as the situation seems to be deteriorating with banditry, kidnappings, theft and abject poverty are in the increase.

“Therefore, governments at all levels as well as individuals who have the wherewithal are called upon to extend benevolent gestures, such as alms giving and supports to the indigents in severe need as well as millions of IDPs spread across the country,” the statement said.

It further noted that the Ramadan period “is the most appropriate time to show compassion and of course, the needy would want to see such assistance now.

“Moreover, it is more rewarding. Similarly, JNI uses this medium to remind leaders at all levels that success shall only come their respective ways when they rollout friendly policies on the citizenry.

”At the moment, the outcry is loud and clear! Therefore, this period should be a sober reflection time for us to make the necessary amend in order to seek Allah’s pleasure.

“In addition, the Mufasseerun are implored to conduct their respective Tafseer sessions in line with the Qur’an and Sunnah of the prophet, using courteous language and kind words.

“They should as well shun bad preaching during the Tafseer sessions.

Also, JNI wishes all Muslim faithful an accepted and rewarding Ramadan.”