Shun Godfatherism, Dogara Tells Newly-elected Lawmakers

Says Nigeria’s real problem is lack of leadership not corruption

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has advised the newly-elected lawmakers to shun godfatherism, saying that to grow as leaders that the country is yearning for, they must be prepared to stand for the truth regardless of who is for or against it or how severe the consequences are.

According to him, Nigeria’s real problem was lack of leadership and not corruption as widely claimed.

Dogara gave the admonition yesterday while delivering his keynote address at a conference, tagged: “Convergence 2.0 Leadership, Power & Politics,” for young elected lawmakers in the national and State Houses of Assembly, organised by YIAGA Africa and Not Too Young To Run organisations.

Dogara also stated that Nigeria’s real disease was lack of leadership, adding that the so-called leaders have mastered the act of political witchcraft.

“Nigeria’s real disease is lack of leadership. I disagree with all those who say our major national disease is financial corruption rather the real disease has been the absence of true leadership, which in turn breeds moral corruption and wickedness. Get a true leader that solves moral corruption and wickedness; when that happens, you will search for financial corruption to no avail.”

“Unfortunately, the leadership model we have practised so far is the kind of leadership that produces sycophants who are expected to serve their political godfathers and not the people. Our so-called leaders have mastered the art of political witchcraft so much so that if you are independent-minded, you are automatically disqualified and if for any reason you are picked, then you have to surrender your soul for them to eat in small bites until you become their worshipper,” he said.

The country, he added, was in need of leaders who will lead to build a nation and serve others, and not godfathers who demand to be worshipped and served rather than serve the people.

He said: “In the midst of this pandemic sycophancy our so-called godfathers expect us to fit in and not to stand up to be counted or make a difference.”

“For you, trailblazers who carry the burden and the promises of a generation that must not fail, if you are ever going to get there, it must be on the wings of discipline that produces character. This is because without character, you cannot be men and women of influence and without influence you cannot change anything.

“Character means that you cannot be separated from your word, a quality no godfather in history has ever possessed. Character is not only that your word is your bond but that you are actually what you pretend be. While godfathers always pretend to be something other than who they really are, leaders do not,” he stated.

He also advised the newly-elected lawmakers to be prepared to afflict themselves in order to bring comfort to their broken people.

“You must be reminded that true greatness only comes while serving others and not when serving yourself or godfathers. Above all, what will define you as a triumph or tragedy in this journey is like I have said, discipline because everything that has ever gone down is traceable to indiscipline.”

“The value that was instrumental in driving you to seek for office is what will define how you carry yourself, what effort you put into the art of lawmaking, and how much impact you desire to make not for yourself, but your constituents,” Dogara added

Also speaking at the conference, the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing revealed that her country supported the “Not Too Young Movement” with 795,000 pounds

She urged the newly-elected lawmakers to contribute by engaging the state and federal legislatures on issues which affect the people.

“You have moved from “Not Too Young To Run” to being ‘ready to run’.

Now, it’s time to contribute your quota as political representatives will determine how much progress is made in all areas of life in Nigeria.”

“This is why the UK has been a proud supporter of this movement, and we will continue to support you as long as you are prepared to lead,” Laing said.