Kogi 2019: Faleke’s Posters Flood APC National Headquarters

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of August 2019 Kogi state governorship primary of the All Progressivea Congress (APC), former running-mate to late Abubakar Audu, Hon. James Faleke, has joined the race to contest for the ticket of the party.

The Lagos state House of Representative member-elect, will be slugging it out with Governor Yahaya Bello along with other aspirants who, THISDAY gathered, are waiting for the right time to declare their interest.

As at Monday, Faleke’s governorship posters had already flooded the national secretariat of the APC, located on Blantyre street, Wuse 11, Abuja.

The posters were pasted at stragetic locations around the party premises

Although most of the sitting governors on the party’s platform got second term ticket to contest during the just concluded general election, the Kogi state governor’s appears to be having some problems.

A party source said Governor Bello’s predicament had to do with what the party stalwart said was his inability to ensure party unity at the state level “as well as to perform creditably well”.

Also another senior member of the party who spoke with THISDAY on condition of anonymity described Faleke’s move as a welcome development.

He said: “Remember that Falake was on a joint ticket with the late Audu. He has right to contest. So, the primary election will be a tough one”.