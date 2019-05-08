Five Persons Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Raid Taraba Villages

Five persons were feared dead yesterday following an attack by suspected herdsmen in Murbai community of Ardo kola Local Government Area (LGA) in Taraba State.

The attack started on Monday at Yowai community under Jalingo LGA, and later escalated to Yelwa in Abare community of Ardo-kola LGA yesterday.

According to some members of the community who spoke to journalists, the attackers rode on motorcycles and shot sporadically, which led to the death of five persons and several houses burnt.

They also said that the herdsmen ransacked other communities and two persons are receiving treatment in a hospital.

An eyewitness, Francis Nomiri who narrated the incident, said his father was among those who got hit by stray bullets from the attackers.

The state Commissioner of Police, Alkasim Sanusi, confirmed that the command had been intimated on the issue, adding that security operatives have been deployed to the affected communities to restore normalcy.

He also stated that an investigation has commenced, promising that those behind the act will be apprehended.