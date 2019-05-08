Buhari Has Admitted Failure on Security, Says PDP

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari had admitted failure following his confession that anger, frustration and disenchantment among the youths were responsible for the escalation of kidnapping, abduction and other crimes in the country.

The party said Nigerians were shocked at Buhari’s insensitivity to the victims of bloodletting, kidnapping, banditry and other acts of violence in the country when he trivialised and made a joke of the insecurity in the land by stating that losing weight is a sign that the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Adamu Mohammed, was effectively tackling the security issues.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement issued yesterday, said that this self-confession by the president was equally an admission that he has no solution, pointing to the ugly situation that would continue to confront the country, if the alleged stolen presidential mandate is not retrieved in the courts.

“Is it not appalling that at a time when other world leaders are leading their youths to constructive and productive ventures and developing their nations, Nigerian youths are being pushed into situations of anger, frustration and recourse to criminality?

“Under President Buhari, our national economy has continued to slide; over 30 million Nigerians have lost their jobs and basic means of livelihood; businesses have continued to shut down; cost of essential goods and services have persistently soared, while purchasing power of citizens worsen.

“It is more disheartening that instead of finding solutions, Mr. President resorted to rhetoric and begging the question to the extent of describing criminality as a new occupation and a business.

“It is most heartbreaking that at the time President Buhari was making a joke on the security situation, bandits were having a field day in communities in Zamfara State where they reportedly killed over 50 Nigerians, while many more compatriots are still held hostage by kidnappers in forests in various parts of our country,” he added

The main opposition party lamented that such attitude to governance, especially on issues that have to do with the lives of Nigerians, is completely unacceptable and must be condemned by all.