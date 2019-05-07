Ruzu Receives ISO Certification

The World Quality Alliance has presented Ruzu Herbal Products and Services Limited with International Organisation for standardization (ISO) certification.

The Country Director of World Quality Alliance, Mr Desmond Esorougwe, during a forum in Lagos, disclosed that RUZU Herbal products has been legally sanctified after reaching the climax of good and quality products.

Esorougwe said, “ISO does not regulate products and services but spells out the procedures and put it in a document to help companies like RUZU bitters to manufacture reliable products and provide good services.

“During our research to send companies around the world to be recognized by ISO, out of forty-eight companies that we sent, sixteen companies were actually recognised and RUZU was one of them.”

The Chief Executive Officer of RUZU Herbal Products and Services Limited, Dr. Robert Onyemaechi, expressed gratitude and thanked ISO for the certification.

Onyemaechi said: “On behalf of the Management and staff of the company, RUZU Herbal Products and Services Limited, we want to appreciate you for your efforts.

“You worked clandestinely, it was not open to us, and we were not actually aware that you were doing something like that but thank God for your effort.