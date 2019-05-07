IBEDC Raises Alarm over Vandals

Jonathan Eze

The Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Commission (IBEDC), Mr. John Ayodele, has said activities of vandals tampering the disco’s facility were affecting its operations.

He also condemned the building of houses, shops and relaxation spots under power lines, bypassing of meters by 70 percent of Nigerians.

Ayodele, spoke in Ibadan at a stakeholders’ engagement and press parley to mark the commencement of safety week of the IBEDC and the World Safety and Health at Work day under the theme: “Safety and Health and The Future of Work”.

He said people must be aware of the dangers of living under power lines and breaching electricity cables to them and their family, adding that it was sad that most Nigerians willingly like to break the law than adhere to them.

“Safety is a factor in life and people must know this. We are dealing with people’s lives and we must provide safety for them.

“The power lines range from 11,000 volts to 33,000 to 333,000 volts and the key issue is that if you live under high tension wire, you are living under a death threat, which is as good as staying in Kirikiri awaiting the noose of the hangman and people who sleep and find it convenient under such lines to do trade should know that it’s dangerous and they should desist from it,” he asserted.

He attributed the practice of lawlessness of most Nigerians to the loss of value system in the country, praising officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for being helpful at protecting some of their equipment across its five zones of operations.

He said the Disco was in various strategic discussions with different stakeholders on how to curb the destruction of their properties and are ready to heighten protection.

The COO said the safety discussion was not for customers alone, but also for staff, as he said everybody must be safety conscious while working on the electricity poles, as the management has realised that staff also fail to follow isolation rules while on duty which most times cause fatal accidents.