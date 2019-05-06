Ramadan: AbdulRazaq Greets Muslims, Urges Piety

Kwara State Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has felicitated with the Muslim community on the sighting of the crescent which heralds the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement by his media aide, Rafiu Ajakaye, Abdulrazaq said: “I join the Muslim community to thank the Almighty Allah for another opportunity to witness the month. I pray Him to give us the patience and strength to not only observe the fast but to reap manifold rewards.”

He urged Muslim faithful and all Kwarans “to use this holy month to reflect on and commit ourselves to the themes of piety, personal discipline, compassion, good brotherliness, and selfless service to humanity which Ramadan embodies and calls to.”

“May Allah accept our worship, grant us tranquility and prosper our dear state and country,” Abdulrazaq said.