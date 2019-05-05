Ramadan: Obaseki urges Muslims on piety, seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity, progress

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the virtue of piety and pray for Nigeria’s unity and progress with the commencement of the Ramadan fast.

The governor said the sacred month of Ramadan is a period for Muslims in the state and across the country to draw close to God, live in peace with their neighbours and dedicate themselves to the virtues of charity and sacrifice.

According to him, “As Muslim Faithful in the state and across the world commence the Ramadan fast, I urge them to uphold the hallmarks of the period which include commitments to family, faith and community.

“The period is a time of reflection and dedication to God and as Muslim faithful observe this sacred devotion, they should remember to pray for peace, unity and progress in Nigeria.

“I also urge Muslims in Edo State to pray for the progress of the state as they have always and ask that Almighty Allah continue to direct and guild those in the position of authority so they will continue to do His will.”

The governor said the state government has benefited immensely from the prayers of Muslims, especially during the month of Ramadan, urging them to continue in the tradition.

“As a government, we have enjoyed the support and prayers of Muslims faithful whose prayers have continued to guide us in delivering a better, rewarding life to Edo people,” he added.