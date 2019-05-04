Ramadan: Sultan Directs Muslims to Look for New Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on Saturday called on Muslims to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

Abubakar made the call in a statement by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

Junaidu said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday, May 5, which is equivalent to 29 day of Sha’aban 1440A.H., shall be the day to look for the new moon of Ramadan 1440A.H.

“Muslims are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon of Ramadan 1440AH on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

The monarch prayed to Allah to help religious leaders and all Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

He further said the general public could report the sighting of the new moon directly to the sultan through the following phone numbers;

08037157100, 07067416900, 08066303077, 08065480405, 08035965322, 08036149757 and 08035945903.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar in which the Muslim conduct the compulsory full month fasting. (NAN)