Ganduje Fires 33 Permanent Secretaries

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has relieved all permanent secretaries of their appointment with immediate effect.

The Spokesman of the Head of Service, Mr Mustapha Ibrahim Fagge, who confirmed this yesterday in a statement signed by his principal, Mr Auwal Naiya, and made available to THISDAY, said the state has 33 permanent secretaries manning several ministries/agencies and parastatals.

The statement reads: “In line with the present administration’s resolve to vigorously pursue/implement the reform initiative embarked upon since its inception, and cognizant of the need to further ensure greater efficiency in service delivery, as well as reinvigorate the top echelon of the civil service , the Kano State Government has relieved all permanent secretaries of their appointment with immediate effect”.

The statement also directed all the affected permanent secretaries to handover to the most senior directors in their respective ministries and parastatals.

The statement further reads: “Accordingly, they are to handover to the most senior director in their ministries and parastatals on or before Wednesday May 8, 2019 and they are to report to the office of the Head of Service for reassignment”.

“In the same vein, all substantive directors on grade level 16 or 17, as well as the permanent secretaries relieved who are interested can apply for the position of permanent secretary in the state civil service, and should submit their application along with their curriculum vitae and notification of last promotion or appointment to this office on or before Thursday May 9, 2019”.