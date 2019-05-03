Apapa Gridlock: NPA Set to Commission Two Transit Trailer Parks

Eromosele Abiodun

In furtherance of its commitment towards ending the present gridlock that has persisted at Apapa and its environs, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed plan to inaugurate two transit parks located at Lillypond and Tin can Island Second Gate.

The Managing Director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, who said this during a stakeholders’ meeting between NPA and some stakeholders, said she strongly believed that the effort would enhance effective port operations and improved service delivery across board.

Represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Dr. Sokonte Davies, she informed stakeholders in the maritime sector that priority would be given to truckers with empties and exports.

Bala-Usman, while rolling out the NPA’s plan, restated that the authority would not fold its arms and allow total breakdown of the system.

Instead, “It would take the bull by the horn and proffer permanent solution to the menace in view of the role the sector plays in the life of the nation’s economy.’’

According to her, some of the plans put in place include mandating the Incoming Task Force to ensure that all trucks are not allowed to park on the bridges forthwith.

“Shipping lines and terminal operators must synergise their operations to ensure the success of the call up system.

“Security agencies are to remove all category of trucks milling round the port environment and traffic and law enforcement agents to ensure that the Tincan Island – Mile 2 corridor axis is open for optimal traffic and port management.

“In addition, the various sectional heads from the NPA involved in the exercise resolved that enforcement would be total whilst calling on the support and understanding from all involved. It stressed that while the Trailer parks were a transit point, it would ensure that broken down trucks are towed away on a penalty. It urged all concerned that a platform would be made available for complaints to be lodged by Stakeholders, “he stated.

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, represented by Assistant Director, Shipping Development, Mrs. Anna Akpan, hailed the initiative by the NPA in putting an end to the menace.

The port, according to him, was a critical component of the maritime sector, adding that, “The ease of access into the port and the provision and maintenance of the facilities to create a free flow of activities cannot be over emphasised as it will enhance the flow and increase of revenue to both the authority and government.’’

Participants urged the NPA management to ensure that their members are made relevant in committees just as they further pledged their loyalty to the NPA in ensuring that the call-up system is effectively implemented for the growth and development of the Maritime sector and most especially the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation.