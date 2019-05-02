NCC Advocates Unifying Mechanism for Telcos, Stakeholders

By Emma Okonji

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for a unifying mechanism between telecoms operators (Telcos) and industry stakeholders that will serve as alternative source of revenue and boost their financial capacities.

NCC said the re-examination of their current business model should also be done in order to break new grounds.

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, made the call at the Vanguard Economy Forum, which held in Lagos recently, with the theme: “Unlocking the Revenue and Growth Opportunities in the Telecoms Sector in a changing Business Model and Digital Technology Environment- Role Of Regulator, Operators and Over the Top Technology (OTT) Service Providers.”

According to Danbatta, “Telcos should begin to work closely with vendors and other stakeholders in the value chain in figuring out new models that best serve their mutual interest while delivering maximum value to customers.

“Telcos need to re-examine their business model and break new grounds. They should move from providers of connectivity to facilitating and creating content which can be passed through the Value Added Service (VAS) aggregator.

“They should continue to stretch the boundaries of what current revenue models allow and consider to start exploring Business-to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) models, which seems to be where the future is going as against the B2B and B2C models of today.”

Danbatta who was represented by the Head, Head, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Bako Wakil, emphasised the need for telcos and vendors to continue to utilise their core assets such as the ability to implement complex Information Technology (IT) systems and connectivity in order to provide ecosystem to other sectors.

He urged the regulator to innovatively put all industry players in the telecom system on equal pedestal.

“The communications regulator has to figure out innovative ways on how to create a more level playing field for all industry players in the telecom industry ecosystem. Telcos and other players in the Information and Communications a Technology (ICT) ecosystem need to constantly challenge their business model and the notions of the role in the ecosystem if they are to truly innovate new business models.

“Agility must be their watchword. Vendors must exert effort to assist Telcos to come up with Win-win business models with other players in the value chain, as success in such ventures will mean increase in data traffic going through the Telco network.

“This translates into more business for the vendors. At the end of the day, the innovative partnership of all players in the telecommunications ecosystem will result in a win-win solution for all” Danbatta said.