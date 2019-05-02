MainOne Announces Plan to Build Data Centre in Cote D’ivoire

Emma Okonji

Following the issuance of a submarine cable landing license to MainOne by the government of Cote D’Ivoire, the company has announced that it is on schedule to land the cable and launch services in Abidjan by October this year.

The Nigerian broadband company said it has made significant progress in the project implementation process, and that all critical surveys have been completed, and work is ongoing at the Cable Landing Station and Data Centre in Abidjan.

MainOne’s Regional Executive, Kazeem Oladepo, made this known during the company’s Annual General Meeting in Abidjan, where members of the Board of Directors of the Group visited the VITIB location to observe the on-going construction of the data centre and the cable landing station.

The data centre and landing station will provide the necessary infrastructure to support the growth of the broadband ecosystem in Cote D’Ivoire and the Francophone region, improve internet access in the region, reduce bandwidth prices and make digital services more accessible. “By investing in this infrastructure, we hope to bring meaningful and much-needed technology solutions to businesses and enable them in their quest for improved productivity and efficiency through dedicated and reliable connectivity services. We are prepared to collaborate with operators to expand capacity in Cote D’Ivoire and neighbouring countries to enhance regional integration and global access,” Oladepo said, adding that the strategic location of the data center in the Grand-Bassam technology free trade zone, VITIB, will further strengthen the digital ecosystem in the zone, and attract more businesses and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the region.

MainOne is committed to deepening broadband access across West Africa via fibre infrastructure and data centres. With service delivery in 10 countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cote D’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Cameroun, Benin, Niger, Senegal and Chad, MainOne operates up to 10 Tbps international submarine cable system, which guarantees highly reliable connectivity to support the growing demand for Internet access and bandwidth-intensive applications such as eCommerce, Content providers, Over the Top Technology (OTT) players and electronic banking and payment services, Oladepo added.