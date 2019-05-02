Delta will Pay N30, 000 Minimum Wage, Okowa Assures

Gives ‘honest worker’ brand new car for returning N50m

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has described labour unions as great defenders of the welfare of workers and assured them that his administration would continue to treat labour issues with utmost commitment.

Okowa, who addressed members of the organised labour under the auspices of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Asaba at Workers’ Day celebration yesterday, expressed readiness of his government to pay the N30,000 new minimum wage in Nigeria.

The governor said: “The efforts of the trade unions toward the promotion of the interests of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed, and I wish to reiterate the determination of the state government to pay workers the N30, 000 new minimum wage approved by the federal government.

“I therefore call on workers in the state to re-dedicate themselves to the service of our beloved state for the benefit of all. The prevailing cordial industrial relations in the state have encouraged government to sustain its welfare and training programme.

Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of a brand new car by Okowa to a civil servants, Mr. Benson Ekotor, who was erroneously paid the sum of N53 million which he returned to the state government coffers.