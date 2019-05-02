Bowen Varsity Students Develop App To Solve Security Challenges

Emma Okonji

Bowen University of the Nigerian Baptist Convention has developed security app that will address security issues on campus.

The students launched the app during their Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week that ended recently.

The one week-long entrepreneurial programme was full of activities that exposed the students on entrepreneurial skills.

Two major highlights were: the unveiling of the e-Security Campus Solution developed by the Bowen students under New Horizons mentorship, and Project Awards.

Speaking on the utility of the e-Security solution, one of the Project team members, Akinluwa Mercy, a 200-level student of Medicine and Surgery said the solution has the capacity to tackle campus security and other related challenges in the school environs.

The second related activity that stole the day was the Projects Ideas award offered by the MD/CEO of New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano,min which he offered $6,000 to the three best students’ problem-solving Project Ideas that are capable of helping the university, country and the world at large. Akano commended the students for being teachable when being mentored by New Horizons on the security project, and that as undergraduates they have to be innovative and ready to solve problems rather than complain about the situation in their environment.

He said being a partner to the University, New Horizons as the largest IT Training Organization in the world with deep and global experience in technology, would support the Bowen Entrepreneurship and Technology Hub as an annual event for project development mentorship.

The University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole through the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Akande reiterated that Bowen University has completely re-engineered the students learning and empowerment from mere academic excellence, to a more holistic bundle which includes academic excellence and practical-based entrepreneurship and innovation skills acquisition.

He said Bowen University products are now better positioned through the integrated entrepreneurship scheme so as not to be mere job-seekers on graduation but wealth creators.

According to Akano, the Start-Up Campus (SUC), which is an antidote to graduates unemployment, would be extended to remaining 16 universities where New Horizons has partnership with, Bowen students being the first beneficiaries.

“We are determined as the universities ICT partner, to help implant the “Start-up-spirit” in the DIVA of the undergraduates just like their conterparts in Isreal, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong kong and China and USA,” Akano said.