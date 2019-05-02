APC Chieftain Accuses Senator of Threatening His Life

He is trying to ‘demarket’ me, says Senator

Nseobong and Okon-Ekong and Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, alleging threats to his life by the senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe.

But Abe has described the allegation as not only false but an attempt by Eze to “demarket him.”

In a statement issued and circulated in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Eze alleged that some followers of the senator had called him and threatened that his entire family would be wiped out for his utterances against Abe.

“Senator Magnus Abe has been angry that I exposed how he teamed up with elements within and outside Rivers State to ensure that APC in Rivers state did not field a candidate in the just concluded general election and how he has ceaselessly castigated and impugned the personality of Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the incumbent Minster of Transportation. This is the same man who happened to be his benefactor and mentor. I have been severally threatened by the senator and his boys over my defence of the Minster and my exposing their plots against him by teaming up with PDP elements within and outside Rivers State to promote the candidates of PDP in the last elections including even the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar all because of a desperate hope of making Atiku’s ministerial cabinet.

“Senator Abe and his group got more incensed by the recent press statement by me, exposing how he (Abe) is assisting Governor Wike of Rivers state to recruit other Nigerians to malign and destroy the person of the Minster of Transportation, so that he will not be renominated by President Buhari into his second term tenure. An exercise in futility.

But in his reaction, Abe said recent publication against his person on the social media accusing him of alleged assassination plot is false and does not have anything to do with him, saying the said Eze is only playing a game, which he (Abe) is not prepared to dignify with a response.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt yesterday, Abe said, “Why should I be angry about this and go into any kind of argument with Eze, I know the game he is playing and he is not a threat to me and my politics, the last thing I want is for anybody to associate me with what I will consider to be stupidity because first of all Augustine, his name is known, his identity is known if he calls you and have a discussion with you and you have your own perception of what you think he said and you feel threatened by it, you take it to the police.

“They had a discussion and nobody threatened him but if he feels that, they are both adults. How does that involve senator Abe? So, what Eze is trying to do is to demarket me,” Abe explained.