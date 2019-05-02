Anambra Dethrones Enugu to Win S’East Cricket Championship

Anambra State emerged champions of the 9th edition of the South-East Cricket Championship tagged Chuma Anosike Cup played at the Government College, Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Team Anambra defeated Enugu, represented by University Of Nigeria’s Cricket team in a keenly contested final by five wickets to dethroned the defending champions.

UNN Cricket team batted first and scored 96 runs for the loss of six wickets, Obinma Chisom scored 26 runs off 24 balls, Onwuliri Nnaemeka scored 12 runs off 9 balls while Pascal Okoye could not scored beyond 14 runs off 22 balls.

Team Anambra’s Nwundike Nzubechi took 2 wickets in 3 overs, Chisom Adaogu also 2 wickets in 2 overs while Chijioke Ezeaguba and Okoye Dumebe all took 1 wicket each to end the first innings.

In the second innings, Team Anambra scored 97 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 14.2 overs.

A sensational 14-year-old Ndekwe Chiemelie Emmanuel of Regal Secondary School, Nri, Anambra unleashed his talent at the competition, scoring 35 runs off 16 balls. Madu Victory augmented the tally with 23 runs off 17 balls while Adaogu Chisom could not score beyond 5 runs off 10 balls.

Izunna Onwuachu of Team Enugu took 2 wickets in 2 overs, Walter Omefuchkwu took 2 wickets in 3 overs, Henry Okafor and Prince Ogue got a wicket each which was unable to stop the Team Anambra forces of Madu Victory and Ndekwe Chiemiele.

Team Ebonyi defeated Team Anambra by 1 wicket in the female category.

The sole sponsor of the South East Cricket Championship, Chuma Anosike described the 9th edition as amazing and a big success.

Anosike said the talent displayed by cricketers showed that South East players could not be over looked when it comes to the business of cricket, pointing out the 14-year-old’s performance in the tournament was really exciting.

“Chiemele did beyond my imagination and it takes someone that has lion heart to stabilise the team at the verge of losing and this boy turned around the fortune which is so amazing.

“This 9th edition has showed that South East is getting there and I want the 10th edition to be bigger and more colourful. The talents discovered in this tournament will be monitored,” he concluded.

The host state of the next edition of South East Cricket Championship will be announced later in the year.