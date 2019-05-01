IBB Club Installs Floodlights on Golf Course

Olawale Ajimotokan and Omotayo Olaleye in Abuja

The past executive committee of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja has installed floodlights on two holes on the golf course. The respective holes are number nine and 18.

Former Captain IBB Club, Oseni Ahmed said that the floodlights on the holes will address the issue of darkness that makes it difficult for late starters to finish their play.

Ahmed, made the revelation during the club’s Annual General Meeting held over the weekend.

He also said that his committee left the golf course better than it met it by reconstructing holes 12 and 16 tee boxes and completely rebuilding the carved-in ladies’ tee-box on hole 3.

The erosion of the shoreline on holes 4,14 and 15 were awarded for repairs with concrete retaining walls with a view of preventing future occurrence.

Q- Ahmed similarly disclosed that his committee dredged holes 9,13 and 15 free of charge, which prevented the course from being destroyed by floods running from Katampe and the military barracks, through the golf course.

He observed that it used to cost IBB Club between N20million and N30million a year to dredge the course after government stopped giving it subvention.

He added that his committee also improved the club’s account which was in the negative of N277 million last year and reduced the deficit to N13 million only.

The former captain said the token course fee of N500 introduced on July 1, 2018 had been been encouraging and rewarding as on the average the club has been generating an average of N2.3 million per month over the period.

“People have praised our efforts, for leaving the club better than we met it. There were limited parking spaces but my committee provided additional spaces. We were also able to build a car-washing bay, attached to the cart bay such that people can drop their cars and have it washed while playing golf. We hope the next Exco should generate some funds for the club from this facility,”

Ahmed, who once served as the Competition Secretary said.