UBEC Chairman’s Abduction: Police Arrest One Suspect

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The police have arrested one Abdur-Rahman Ahmadu in connection with the abduction of the Board Chairman of the Universal Basic Commission (UBEC), Dr. Mohamed Mahmoud, and his daughter, Yesmin, on Monday.

This was disclosed in a statement on Tuesday evening by Yakubu Sabo, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command.

Mahmoud and his daughter who were released from captivity at about noon on Tuesday, were abducted on Monday alongside scores of travellers by armed bandits along the Kaduna- Abuja road.

The statement said the suspect was undergoing interrogation in police custody while efforts were on course to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects.

Yakubu also confirmed the release of the UBEC Board Chairman and his daughter, saying that their release came following a pressurised combing by the police operatives deployed to rescue them and that they were released unhurt.

According to the statement, their release came when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, was attending a Zonal Meeting of Northern Traditional Ruler’s Council in Kaduna.

The statement read: “the IGP used the opportunity to visit the family and sympathise with them on the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP assured the family of Police commitment to unmask the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“IGP Mohammed Adamu Abubakar informed the general public that already one suspect has been arrested by the Police in connection with the incident and one AK47 Rifle with 29 rounds of ammunition was recovered in his possession.

“The suspect named Abdur-Rahman Ahmadu is undergoing interrogation in Police custody. Efforts are on course to apprehend the remaining fleeing suspects.”

The statement said further that the Kaduna state police command was also re-strategising to fortify security along the highways to reinforce the ongoing efforts of Operation Puff Adder.

“The Commissioner of Police Ahmad Abdur-Rahman reiterated the Command’s commitment to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum.

“The CP appeals for community support by assisting the Police with intelligence to facilitate proactive policing measures of the command,” the statement said.

The statement did not however say anything about scores of travellers who were said to have been abducted alongside the UBEC chairman and his daughter.