Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village, Kills 26

By Daji Sani in Yola

In a fresh attack on Monday night , Boko Haram killed 26 people while several others sustained injuries in Madagali area of Adamawa State.

Reports from the area said that suspected Boko Haram’ members riding motorcycles in large numbers attacked Kudakaya village, in Madagali LGA of Adamawa state, at about 9 00 pm on Monday.

An eyewitness said he saw 26corpses, and several others that were critically injured and taken to hospital.

Abawu Maina Ularamu, a former Madagali local government chairman, also said over 20 people were killed.

“They burnt several shops and many homes. They also stole food.

‘’ As I am talking to you, we are living in an atmosphere of despair and agony for this attack, over 20 were killed, while many were injured and rushed to hospital.

‘’There is no doubt the attackers came from Sambisa. We experienced such periodic attacks from Boko Haram, who usually look for food.

‘’Already residents are fleeing for fear of uncertainty; they (Boko Haram) are not far away from us, any slight opportunity they may strike again,’’ he said.

Reports from the affected areas also revealed the Insurgents had last week attacked three villages and on their way out, they ran into a group of vigilantes on patrol in Kuda village, who engaged them in a shootout, killing two of the attackers.”

The state police spokesman Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack. “Yes, I was briefed that members of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents have attacked the village, though I am yet to get the casualty figures but security operatives were deployed. We are on the top of the situation,’’ he said.

Adamawa was said to have been cleared of Boko Haram in late 2015, after the terror group carried out a deadly campaign across the Northeast, seizing towns and territory.

But attacks have continued in the north of the state, particularly around Madagali, which borders Borno state and the militants’ Sambisa Forest stronghold.

The insurgency began in 2009 and has since killed at least 20,000 people and made more than 2.6 million others homeless

In another development multiple accidents claimed 13 lives on Monday along Ngurore- MayoBelwa way while 21 others were injured.

Mr Kabiru Kelly ,the Information Officer of Mayo Belwa, who confirmed the incident to THISDAY, said the first accident occurred on Monday night and claimed six lives while three others sustained life threatening injuries.

Kelly noted that the accident involving a bus happened when the driver, attempting to avoid a pothole, lost control and rammed into a pole.

He noted that the accident victims had been taken to Yola specialist hospital while the injured victims were receiving treatment at the Mayo-belwa cottage hospital.

Kelly noted that the second accident was a head on collission involving a bus and a Toyota car.

He noted that the accident was caused when the driver of the bus tried to overtake a heavy duty vehicle and rammed into the oncoming car.