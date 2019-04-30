Afenifere Backs Lawan, Gbajabiamila for N’Assembly Leadership

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, yesterday supported the choice of leaders for the National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that the party is supreme and its interest is above that of any member.

Speaking yesterday after a meeting in Osogbo, Osun State, which was hosted by the Second Republic senator, Pa. Ayo Fasanmi, the group noted that it “supported Senator Hammed Lawan for Senate president and Femi Gbajabiamila for Speaker of House of Representatives.”

The group enjoined all Yoruba natives both currently serving and the incoming senators and members of the House of Representatives to abide by the decision of the APC by voting for all their candidates when inaugurated.

It also urged all Yoruba sons and daughters both at home and in Diaspora to support the federal government in order to have relevance in the Nigeria politics and derive more dividends of democracy as the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will continue in office after May 29, 2019.”

While congratulating all the South-west governors and House of Assembly members-elect on their success at the polls, the organisation also appealed to the governors to be more security conscious and do the needful to support the federal government to fight insecurity and make the country safe for the people and foreign investors.

The group also urged President Buhari to further intensify efforts with a view to securing the country, saying efforts of the government was appreciated with the latest war being waged against insurgency particularly in the North-east and Zamfara State.

Afenifere also congratulated the president and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on their victory at the February 2019 election, adding that “the victory is a triumph of good over evil particularly in the majority of the National Assembly members coming from the APC as a party.”