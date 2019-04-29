Awujale Seeks Greater Investment in Education

Ugo Aliogo

As the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari continues in its efforts to achieve good governance, the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, has called for increased commitment to the education sector, noting that education has a pivotal role to play in the quality of governance.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY by the organisers of the Oba Sikiru Adetona professorial chair in governance annual lecture series, with the theme; ‘Grassroots Governance: the Soft Underbelly of Nigeria’s Political Architecture’, it was noted that the annual lecture which is in its third year would take place on May 10 at Adeola Odutola Hall, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Adetona in the statement expressed hope that Nigeria can make giant strides in the area of good governance, stemming from quality education, research, mentorship and community engagement.

He pledged commitment to support the management of Olabisi Onabanjo University to continue producing leaders moulded for good governance.

“Education has a pivotal role to play in the quality of governance. That was the reason behind lending my little support. I want to take this opportunity to reiterate my desire to help the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, to continue a line of production of leaders moulded for good governance,” he noted.

The lecture which will be delivered by the occupier of the chair, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, will focus on the issues and challenges of governance in Nigeria.

According to the statement, there will be an elite panel of discussants, which will include the Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu and Prof. Remi Sonaiya, who will share their perspectives on the subject matter.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Prof. Ganiyu Olatunji Olatunde, in the statement described the annual lecture as a legacy that would continue to drive greatness in not just the university, but the society.

He added: “Since the inception of this initiative, the university has improved on her research activities in the quest for excellence and we are optimistic we will continue to thrive in good governance, corporate and political leadership to fertilise the students, staff and indeed the entire university community with a view to raising and unleashing good governance champions on the Nigerian community.”

The statement added that over the last three years, the lecture which was held on May 10 to coincide with the birthday of Adetona, has grown to become an important discourse for championing effective governance in the society.